NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,666,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,376 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NiSource were worth $73,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Price Performance

NYSE:NI opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.42. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $32.08.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

