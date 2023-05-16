Nordea Equity Research Downgrades Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) to Sell

Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Rockwool A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Handelsbanken cut shares of Rockwool A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rockwool A/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,717.50.

Rockwool A/S Stock Performance

RKWBF stock opened at $235.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.67. Rockwool A/S has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $291.75.

Rockwool A/S Company Profile

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

