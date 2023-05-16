NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on NovaGold Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 57.88, a quick ratio of 57.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 0.85. NovaGold Resources has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,984.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,984.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 39,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $255,111.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,519 shares in the company, valued at $291,776.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 15,702,926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,877,000 after buying an additional 926,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,635,928 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,676,000 after buying an additional 155,685 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,744,484 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,272,000 after buying an additional 224,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,190,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,102,000 after purchasing an additional 225,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,840,561 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,988,000 after purchasing an additional 86,388 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

