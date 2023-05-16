Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novan had a negative return on equity of 483.47% and a negative net margin of 132.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS.

Novan Price Performance

NOVN stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. Novan has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novan

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter valued at $2,921,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novan by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novan Company Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Novan in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Novan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

(Get Rating)

Novan, Inc is a medical dermatology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for skin diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations and Research and Development segments. The Commercial Operations segment involves the promotion of treatments for medical dermatology conditions products.

Featured Stories

