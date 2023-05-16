NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Gap Up to $77.82

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.82, but opened at $82.00. NovoCure shares last traded at $80.81, with a volume of 185,940 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on NovoCure from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at NovoCure

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 26.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. NovoCure’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,164 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $165,243.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 184,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,097,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $159,860.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,164 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $165,243.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 184,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,097,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,105 shares of company stock valued at $621,533 over the last 90 days. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,197,000 after purchasing an additional 51,504 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at $5,368,000. Palo Alto Investors LP bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at $1,972,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in NovoCure by 586.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.