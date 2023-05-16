NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $5.50 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.09, but opened at $6.51. NU shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 28,950,031 shares trading hands.

NU has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NU by 166.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in NU during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NU Stock Up 7.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.25 and a beta of 1.03.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. NU had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

