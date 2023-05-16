Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.24.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Nutrien from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday.

Nutrien Stock Up 3.9 %

NTR stock opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $58.75 and a twelve month high of $104.65. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,896,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,503,000 after acquiring an additional 217,922 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

