Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.24.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Up 3.9 %

Nutrien stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average of $75.36. Nutrien has a one year low of $58.75 and a one year high of $104.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.