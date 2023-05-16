NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NUVA. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered shares of NuVasive from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NuVasive from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NuVasive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $57.72 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.98.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.69. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $58.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. NuVasive had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $307.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,414,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $237,188,000 after buying an additional 100,467 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,773,000 after buying an additional 647,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,561,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,519,000 after buying an additional 114,124 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,352,000 after purchasing an additional 195,605 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 22.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,509,000 after purchasing an additional 192,295 shares during the period.

About NuVasive

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.