Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Up 11.9% in April

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the April 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,438 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

JPC opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

