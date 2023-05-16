Oasis Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.99 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0543 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $310.76 million and $9.99 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,825.98 or 0.06740160 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00055201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00040444 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019440 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000629 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

