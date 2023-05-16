Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (OCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ocean Wilsons Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OCN opened at GBX 902 ($11.30) on Tuesday. Ocean Wilsons has a 52-week low of GBX 795 ($9.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,050 ($13.15). The company has a market capitalization of £318.95 million, a PE ratio of -2,195.12 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 905.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 908.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.70.

About Ocean Wilsons

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

