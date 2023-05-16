Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (OCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ocean Wilsons Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of OCN opened at GBX 902 ($11.30) on Tuesday. Ocean Wilsons has a 52-week low of GBX 795 ($9.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,050 ($13.15). The company has a market capitalization of £318.95 million, a PE ratio of -2,195.12 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 905.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 908.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.70.
About Ocean Wilsons
