ODonnell Financial Services LLC Has $623,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 5.7% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Lwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 2,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

Chevron Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $3.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.89. 2,333,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,131,410. The stock has a market cap of $291.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.00. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.