Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Capital One Financial

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Capital One Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.94) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.71) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.70) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $6.69 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

