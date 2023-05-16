Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Olin from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Olin Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Olin by 8.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 5.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

OLN stock opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. Olin has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Olin will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

