Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.45 on May 31st

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.
Olympia Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of OLY stock traded up C$1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$88.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.55. Olympia Financial Group has a one year low of C$56.00 and a one year high of C$97.77. The firm has a market cap of C$212.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$87.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$74.59.
About Olympia Financial Group
Further Reading
- Livent Stock Charges Higher as Lithium Prices Bounce
- The Home Depot Returns To The Bargain Basement: Yay!
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.