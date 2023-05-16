ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Gap Down to $33.44

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.44, but opened at $31.32. ON shares last traded at $30.91, with a volume of 4,063,955 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ON from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.61.

ON Stock Down 6.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. ON had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ON by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ON by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ON by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 17.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

