ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,077 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of ON Semiconductor worth $50,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.2% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at $47,999,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $82.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $87.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.74.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

