Oncorus (ONCR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.03).

Oncorus Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of Oncorus stock opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.82. Oncorus has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCR. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Oncorus in the first quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 77,403 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 35.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 30,668 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

