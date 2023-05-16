Oncorus (ONCR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th.
Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.03).
Oncorus Trading Down 6.8 %
Shares of Oncorus stock opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.82. Oncorus has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Oncorus Company Profile
Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.
