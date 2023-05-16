Oncorus (ONCR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.03).

Oncorus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 853 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,713. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.82. Oncorus has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.90.

Institutional Trading of Oncorus

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Oncorus by 106.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 62,985 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Oncorus by 1,144.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 161,432 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Oncorus



Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Earnings History for Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR)

