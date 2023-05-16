Oncorus (ONCR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.03).

Oncorus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 853 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,713. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.82. Oncorus has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.90.

Institutional Trading of Oncorus

About Oncorus

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Oncorus by 106.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 62,985 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Oncorus by 1,144.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 161,432 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

