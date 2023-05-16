Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,541 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,226 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $37,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $97.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,908,781. The company has a market cap of $264.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.78. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $97.96.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

