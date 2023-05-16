O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.40% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $211,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,399,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $942.39. 111,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,156. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $964.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $875.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $845.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,633 shares of company stock valued at $41,674,152. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $933.38.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

