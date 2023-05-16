Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Orion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Orion Group Stock Performance

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $3.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.63 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Orion Group by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

