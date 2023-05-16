Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXLCL opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93.

