Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.86 and last traded at $15.86. 677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $863,000.

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (AFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China A 50 index. The fund tracks an index of the 50 largest China A-shares listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. AFTY was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

