Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $247.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PANW. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $224.26.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ PANW opened at $193.00 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $203.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.56 and a 200-day moving average of $175.30. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,757.14, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,826,421.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,826,421.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,380 shares of company stock valued at $51,233,846 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

