Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) PT Raised to C$33.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.96% from the stock’s previous close.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$34.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded down C$0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.86. 371,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,803. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.91. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of C$18.14 and a 1 year high of C$30.45.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

