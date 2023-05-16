Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 42,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 64,823 shares.The stock last traded at 17.66 and had previously closed at 17.95.

Paramount Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is 23.23.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported 0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 8.13 billion during the quarter. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -25.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARAA. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 114.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in Paramount Global by 624.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

