Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRTK. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.58. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder James D. Dondero bought 106,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $187,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,056,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James D. Dondero purchased 106,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,056,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James D. Dondero purchased 105,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $147,191.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,239,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,678. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 446,000 shares of company stock valued at $687,106. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 269,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 117,105 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,914,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 334,222 shares during the period. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

