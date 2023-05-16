Paycom Software, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the software maker on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $271.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.81. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.53.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Paycom Software by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Paycom Software by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

