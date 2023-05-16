Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Pearson from GBX 915 ($11.46) to GBX 950 ($11.90) in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Pearson from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Pearson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.03) to GBX 1,230 ($15.41) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Pearson from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,022.86.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Price Performance

Pearson stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. Pearson has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pearson Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pearson

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 175.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 13.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pearson by 54.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pearson

(Get Rating)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.