Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Pearson from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 915 ($11.46) to GBX 950 ($11.90) in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.03) to GBX 1,230 ($15.41) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.53) to GBX 980 ($12.28) in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,022.86.
Pearson Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. Pearson has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pearson by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Pearson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pearson by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pearson by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
