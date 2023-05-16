Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Pearson from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 915 ($11.46) to GBX 950 ($11.90) in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.03) to GBX 1,230 ($15.41) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.53) to GBX 980 ($12.28) in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,022.86.

Pearson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. Pearson has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Pearson Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pearson by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Pearson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pearson by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pearson by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

