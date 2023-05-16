PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

PEDEVCO Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:PED opened at $0.91 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.90.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

