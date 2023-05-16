PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
PEDEVCO Trading Up 3.4 %
NYSE:PED opened at $0.91 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.90.
PEDEVCO Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PEDEVCO (PED)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.