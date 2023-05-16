Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Renew (LON:RNWH)

Renew (LON:RNWH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.27) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.27) price target on shares of Renew in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

LON:RNWH traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 725 ($9.08). 126,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,633. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 694.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 693.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. Renew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 550 ($6.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 789 ($9.88). The firm has a market cap of £573.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,450.00 and a beta of 0.96.

About Renew

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

