Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) shares fell 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $6.87. 6,538,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 11,736,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTON. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 79.82%. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 44.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 18.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

