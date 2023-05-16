Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 2,502.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 353,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 340,028 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.1% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 121.6% during the first quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 160,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 88,167 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $59.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Pentair has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Stories

