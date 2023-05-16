Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director Purchases $104,418.90 in Stock

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) Director William E. Aubrey II purchased 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $104,418.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFIS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,891. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $273.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $26.72 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Financial Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFIS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $1,240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. 30.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and retail. The company was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.

Featured Stories

