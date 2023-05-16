Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Trading Down 6.6%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) shares were down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 676,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,384,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on WOOF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 7.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 61,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 170,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.