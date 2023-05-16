Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Trading Down 6.6%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) shares were down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 676,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,384,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on WOOF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.
Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 7.1 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.02.
Insider Activity at Petco Health and Wellness
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 61,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 170,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
Featured Stories
