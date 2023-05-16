Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02). Approximately 201,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 561,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).
Petrel Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.37.
Petrel Resources Company Profile
Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and 100% interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.
