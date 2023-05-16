Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02). Approximately 201,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 561,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

Petrel Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.37.

Petrel Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and 100% interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petrel Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrel Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.