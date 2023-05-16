Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Price Target Lowered to C$2.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.03% from the stock’s current price.

Petrus Resources Price Performance

Shares of Petrus Resources stock traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.48. 30,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,479. The stock has a market capitalization of C$183.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. Petrus Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.43 and a 52 week high of C$3.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.15.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

