Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.25. The company traded as low as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 30100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$184.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

