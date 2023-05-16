Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $41.21

Shares of Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.21 and last traded at $41.21, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.21.

Pharma Mar Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.66.

About Pharma Mar

(Get Rating)

Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical holding company, which engages in research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for application in oncology. It operates through the following segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNAi. The Oncology segment focuses to the group undertakings whose object is to research, develop, and market anti-tumour drugs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma Mar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma Mar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.