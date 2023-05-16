Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 625.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,241 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,737 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 16,189 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,608,804 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $63,306,000 after buying an additional 172,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,397 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after buying an additional 266,692 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169,173 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after buying an additional 25,517 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average of $36.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.