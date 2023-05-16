Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $11.34 Million Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 148,959 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $11,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 1,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Argus cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Shares of WRK opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $49.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.25.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.63%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

