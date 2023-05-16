Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 111,314 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,846 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 111,314 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 35,222 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $11,352,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,982 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $6,799,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,409 shares of company stock worth $8,443,893 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $221.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.96 and a 200 day moving average of $177.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 568.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.77 and a 52 week high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.52.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.