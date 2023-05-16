Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $36,974.60

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $56.24 million and $36,974.60 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00122080 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00047250 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00030298 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000736 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

