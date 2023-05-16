PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0046

PotCoin (POT) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $535,752.50 and approximately $806.92 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00332744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012966 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019049 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000857 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000675 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003712 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,285,913 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

