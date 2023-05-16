Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Announces $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Premium Brands Stock Performance
Shares of PBH stock opened at C$97.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.16. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$77.36 and a 52 week high of C$105.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$98.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$91.71.
Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C($0.16). Premium Brands had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of C$1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.55 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 5.1172871 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Premium Brands
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.
