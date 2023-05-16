Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Announces $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$97.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.16. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$77.36 and a 52 week high of C$105.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$98.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$91.71.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C($0.16). Premium Brands had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of C$1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.55 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 5.1172871 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$118.00.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

