Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Given New C$121.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$124.00 to C$121.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Premium Brands Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PRBZF traded down $3.00 on Tuesday, reaching $71.42. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.30. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $79.52.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

