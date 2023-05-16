Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.94

Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.94 and last traded at C$5.94, with a volume of 22413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.98.

Premium Income Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$79.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

About Premium Income

Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

